Prince Andrew will 'never leave' despite attempts from King Charles

Prince Andrew’s would have to struggle harder for a royal return amid his feud with King Charles III.

The Duke of York is currently fighting his elder brother to retain his abode in Windsor, a year after Andrew lost his military titles.

Speaking about his struggle, royal expert David Lownie tells The Daily Beast: “Andrew is digging his heels in because he argues he needs a large house - it has 30 rooms - for when his grandchildren come to stay, and it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles.”

He continued: “Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving.”

Prince Andrew is currently residing in the Royal Lodge, one of his only assets left after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.