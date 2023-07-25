Meghan Markle was upset when Kate Middleton gave in for post-labour photo-op

Meghan Markle was disturbed by Kate Middleton's first appearance after Prince George's birth.

The then-Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the cameras hours after her eldest son's birth to give the world a first look at the newborn.

A source has told Page Six that Meghan “felt sorry” for Kate, who donned a blue polka dot dress and heels for the occasion.

When it came to Meghan introducing her eldest son, Prince Archie, the Duchess of Sussex followed a more tactful approach.

The couple at the time said: “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Commenting on the step, expert Duncan Larcombe noted: “They’re basically conducting the birth in virtual secrecy. I think it’s a bit foolish. Harry absolutely hates being the subject of speculation. And this just shows his petulance to the media… it’s just a shame.”