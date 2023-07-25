Prince William, Kate Middleton are 'very clear' on summer plans with kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to prioritize their children this summer.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are determined to spend quality time with their children amid holidays.
The future King and Queen are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“William and Kate have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday. They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK,” a royal source told OK!.
“There’s also a trip to Balmoral planned along with a foreign holiday to Mustique.”
This comes as Royal expert Jennie Bond commended the way the couple bring up their children
She noted: "I think the late Queen would have appreciated, and the King does appreciate, the way these three young children are being brought up in a bubble of love, security, and as much normality as possible," she reportedly said.
"One parent is almost always on hand for the school run and to welcome them home. As well as this, their birthdays and holidays are kept as free as possible and life at home looks to be informal and fun," the expert concluded.
