Women's World Cup to spotlight social causes with 8 types of armbands

The 8 types of armbands allowed by FIFA for the Women's Football World Cup 2023.—Ireland-live.ie

FIFA, the global governing body of soccer, has taken a significant step forward by announcing its approval to allow a diverse array of armbands highlighting "a range of social causes" at the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The groundbreaking decision is aimed at utilising the tournament's massive global reach, estimated to impact over two billion people, to raise awareness about critical societal issues.

Working in partnership with various United Nations agencies, FIFA meticulously selected the social causes to be represented on the armbands, following extensive consultations with stakeholders, including players and the 32 participating member associations.

During the tournament, team captains will have the honour of wearing armbands representing eight different social causes. The causes include promoting gender equality, fostering inclusion, advocating for peace, and addressing issues such as education for all, zero hunger, and ending violence against women.

Following are the 8 types of armbands allowed by FIFA:

Unite for Inclusion – in partnership with UN Human Rights Unite for Indigenous Peoples – in partnership with UN Human Rights Unite for Gender Equality – in partnership with UN Women Unite for Peace – in partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency Unite for Education for All – in partnership with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Unite for Zero Hunger – in partnership with the UN World Food Programme Unite for Ending Violence Against Women – in partnership with UN Women Football is Joy, Peace, Love, Hope & Passion – in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO)

FIFA's decision to introduce these armbands aims to use the global stage of the Women's World Cup as a powerful platform to shine a spotlight on critical societal challenges and advocate for positive change.

By giving team captains the opportunity to proudly wear these armbands, FIFA hopes to engage a wide audience and stimulate meaningful conversations around these pressing issues.

The Women's World Cup, scheduled from July 20 to August 20, is poised to be more than just a showcase of top-level women's football. It will also serve as a rallying point for championing important social causes that deserve attention on an international scale.

The tournament will kick off with the opening game between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, setting the stage for a month-long celebration of football and its potential to drive positive change in society.