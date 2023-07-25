England announce unchanged team for Ashes decider at Oval

England´s captain Ben Stokes arrives as rain delays the start of play on day five of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on July 23, 2023.—AFP

In a crucial move ahead of the fifth and decisive Ashes Test, England opted to stick with an unchanged squad, poised to take on Australia at The Oval starting Thursday. The ongoing series finds Australia holding a 2-1 lead, having already retained the Ashes following a drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford.

With the fate of the Ashes hanging in the balance, England's resolve to level the series at 2-2 remains steadfast, while Australia is eager to clinch their first outright series victory in England since their triumphant campaign in 2001. As the tension mounts, England's selectors are considering potential additions to the starting XI, with seamers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue in contention for selection.

Led by the indomitable captain Ben Stokes from Durham, the England squad boasts a mix of seasoned veterans and promising talents. For some of England's experienced players, the match could potentially mark their final home Ashes Test. The likes of James Anderson (40), Stuart Broad (37), Mark Wood (33), and Chris Woakes (34) may face Australia for the last time on home soil before the next series in the UK, scheduled for 2027.

Notably, the Test match also holds special significance for spinner Moeen Ali, aged 36, as he is unlikely to continue his Test career beyond this series. Moeen made a temporary comeback from Test retirement to fill in for the injured Jack Leach, making this final home Ashes Test an emotionally charged moment for the experienced player.

As anticipation builds, cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the outcome of this gripping Test, recognizing its pivotal role for both teams. England is determined to finish the series on a high note, while Australia aims to secure a momentous victory on English soil. The final Ashes series in Australia is scheduled for the winter of 2025-26, adding further significance to the drama unfolding at The Oval.

The stage is set for an exhilarating cricketing spectacle, as fans brace themselves for the conclusion of this enthralling Ashes series. The historic rivalry between these two cricketing powerhouses continues to captivate audiences, promising thrilling encounters that may leave a lasting impact on the legacy of Test cricket.