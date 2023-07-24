‘Just admit youth took over’: Drake claps back at Elliot Wilson over interview backlash

Drake has responded to Elliot Wilson's claim that he snubbed Hip Hop media

This happened after Akademiks posted a clip on Instagram of Wilson interviewing Trippie Redd at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend. Drake took to the comments section to get back at Wilson, who hosts the Rap Radar Podcast.

The rapper mocked Rap Radar Podcast host for doing “Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud” and told him to accept that the younger generation is taking over in the rap genre.

“Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” he wrote along with laughing emojis. “Just admit the youth took over big dog.”

As Wilson caught wind of the God’s Plan artist, he prepared for a showdown and wrote, “Oh, it’s go time? Cool,” along with a screenshot of Drizzy’s Instagram comment.

Earlier this month, Wilson called out Drake for snubbing rap media when he appeared for off-beat interviews with Barstool Sports‘ Caleb Pressley and TikTok star Bobbi Althoff.

“I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me,” he wrote.

In 2019, Drake had a lengthy interview with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller on the Rap Radar Podcast, which was later uploaded to Drake's YouTube channel. The interview has since garnered over 18 million views.