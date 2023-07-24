Jonnie Irwin opens up about changing views on hospice care

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin recently opened up about receiving hospice care and stressed how his perspective changed about hospice.

Last year Jonnie revealed that he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and his doctors don't expect to live until 2023, and he might only be living his final days in this world.

A Place in the Sun presenter said that his cancer has spread from his lungs to his brain.

Jonnie appeared on BBC One's Morning Live to share his palliative care experience in a hospice stressing how his views changed over the recent years.

Jonnie said that he has been receiving palliative care since the day of his diagnosis.

According to Metro, Palliative care is given to patients who, according to their doctor's opinion, won't recover.

He said, "I have a really good experience with my hospice as the staff is really nice and cooperative there. The rooms are comfortable and it even has a jacuzzi bath."



The 49-year-old TV presenter said that he had a very different view of hospice as he thought it would be a boiling hot room full of people that look frail and towards the end of their days.

He expressed that his hospice is a very nice private hospital that delights him.

Jonnie is married to Jessica Holmes and shares three young children, with his eldest being four years old.