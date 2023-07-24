Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spotted together igniting romance rumours

Tom Brady sparks romance rumours with a Russian model, Irina after he was spotted getting flirty and touchy-feely after a sleepover at his house.



The pair were spotted getting cosy and intimate in a Rolls Royce of Tom after their possible sleepover at Tom's house.

Tom Brady's, play as NFL quarterback, new romance rumours sparked just days after he was romantically linked to reality TV star and ex-wife of rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian.

Mirror reports that eyewitnesses who saw Tom caressing the model said that Tom picked the model Irina up on Friday, and they emerged from the sports star's home in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

According to Mailonline, the photos and videos obtained by the publication saw Irina wearing the same clothes from the night before as she was dropped back at her hotel by Tom Brady in his Rolls Royce.

In June, the source close to the model stressed that the pair was nothing more than friends and their relationship was purely platonic.

According to People magazine, Tom Brady split from his wife, Gisele Bundchen, in October 2022, and the couple filed for divorce in Florida.

Since Tom Brady's split from his wife, he has been romantically linked with several women, including Kim Kardashian and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Tom shares two children with his ex-wife Gisele, 10-year-old Vivian and 13-year-old Benjamin, whereas the model Irina shares a six-year-old daughter with ex Bradley Cooper.

She has previously dated Christiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015 and Rob Burdon from 2005 to 2007.