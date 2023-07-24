Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy share smiles during a sun-soaked boat trip in Saint Tropez

Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy were photographed enjoying a delightful boat trip in the sun-soaked destination of Saint Tropez on Sunday. The 29-year-old singer appeared to be in high spirits as he spent quality time with the 24-year-old influencer, looking more affectionate than ever. During their boat excursion, the couple engaged in a cheerful conversation, with Kate even showing Liam something on her phone screen.

Sporting a relaxed style, the former One Direction star wore a blue T-shirt and effortlessly brushed his long dark hair away from his face. Kate, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white floral strapless maxi dress, her long blonde locks gently blowing in the wind.

The couple seemed to have had an eventful day as Liam was seen holding onto two shopping bags, suggesting they indulged in some retail therapy during their outing.

Recently, Liam candidly discussed his mental health struggles, disclosing that he sought help in a wellness clinic in the United States after hitting a low point. The singer revealed that doctors diagnosed him with 'a couple of conditions' during his time at the clinic last year. Despite the challenges he faced, Liam appeared to be in a positive state of mind during his picturesque getaway with Kate Cassidy.