Britney Spears quietly takes down her Instagram account after new song 'Mind Your Business'

Britney Spears deactivated her multiple times this year

Britney Spears has quietly taken down her Instagram account after releasing her new song Mind Your Business.

The Criminal singer left her fans disappointed when her beloved fans tried searching her up on social media and found out that she is no more available.

On Saturday night, some of the fans searched her up on social media, but her official page was no longer available. Besides opening her profile, a text popped up on screen that read: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

The reason of her disappearance has not been unveiled so far. Before deleting her account, she shared one of her videos featuring her husband Sam Asghari.

Besides that, she did very little promotions of her new song, Mind Your Business. However, she was only reposting Will.i.am’s posts on her social media handle.

Netizens have not witnessed Britney’s disappearance from Instagram for the first time. She has taken down her account several times before this year.

Previously, the Toxic singer deleted her account on June 8. The last post she dropped before going away was a photo of Brad Pitt. She also penned a lengthy note along with picture mentioning ‘we all have family issues, but she does have a beautiful family.’

On the professional front, Britney Spears is bringing out her memoir titled The Woman In Me on October 24, 2023, reported Yahoo.