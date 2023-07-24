Prince William’s schedule will be ‘very full’ during his official New York trip

Prince William will be heading to New York in fall time to attend the summit for his Earthshot Prize award.

Prince William is seemingly looking at a busy two days for his upcoming trip to the Big Apple, which the royal visited back in 2014.

The Prince of Wales is headed to New York for his Earthshot Prize award summit in September, is to encourage innovation in to find solutions for the Climate Crisis.

William had founded the Earthshot Prize with The Royal Foundation in 2020 to award those who find, develop or scale groundbreaking solutions to climate change.

With the royal set to touch down on US soil in the fall, for the event will be held on September 19th, 2023, during New York Climate Week, a source told Us Weekly, “Prince William will be attending the Earthshot Prize [Summit] and several other engagements and meetings while he is in New York for just over two days.”

The source further revealed that William’s “schedule will be very full and he is very much looking forward to his trip across the pond.”

There was also speculation about the matter if William will meet with his brother Prince Harry. But despite the personal grudges between the two estranged siblings, it’s unlikely that William will be thinking about reconciling with his brother.



Moreover, despite many chances that they got when Prince Harry had been going back and forth for his back in June, for his cases pending in London High Court, the brothers never met.

At the time, The Telegraph reported that meet his father or brother during his trip as they were busy in their own engagements. Prior to that, during the coronation of King Charles, the two brothers did not interact during the entire ceremony and Harry left within 27 hours.