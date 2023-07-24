Movie screening: Selena Gomez channels her inner Barbie in new pics

Selena Gomez has been acing in the fashion game as of late with her numerous fun and innovative looks.

As of now, she is the latest celebrity to join in on the Barbie fever as she was spotted wearing an all-pink ensemble while exiting the membership-based San Vicente Bungalows after a Barbie movie screening.

She was also joined by her younger sister Gracie, nine.

The Wolves hitmaker donned a vibrant, hot pink minidress with a halter-styled top to coincide with the Barbie-themed festivities.

Earlier in the evening, the actress had donned a pair of nude-coloured heels, but as she exited the celebrity hotspot, Selena opted to go barefoot on the sidewalk and carried the shoes in her hands.

Earlier on Saturday, Selena jumped to her main Instagram page to give her 426 million fans and followers an inside look at a star-studded bash that was thrown in celebration of her 31st birthday.

The star was joined by her close A-list friends, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and also Karol G.