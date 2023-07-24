Netflix viewers vow to 'never swim again' after 'The Deepest Breath'

'The Deepest Breath' has featured top freediver Alessia Zecchini journey

Netflix's new documentary on freediving world record holder Alessia Zecchini, The Deepest Breath, makes viewers nervous from the sea.

Released on July 19, the documentary highlighted the Italian freediver's quest to break a world record.

As the documentary is making waves, many took to social media to share their thoughts.



“Sorry, The Deepest Breath has put me off swimming altogether,” one user commented.



“Dunno if it’s because I’ve a slight hangover, but I put on The Deepest Breath and I’m panicking tbh. No need to be diving that deep grow up,” another added.

A third wrote: “Watched The Deepest Breath on Netflix last night. Wasn’t expecting to feel like I was watching a horror movie, the feeling something bad is going to happen whilst shaking my head at how incredible yet how insane these people are. Last 15-20 minutes was intense.”

“Deepest Breath is terrifying. Imagine being on the brink of death several times and for what?” a fourth said.

“My heart has been in my mouth since I turned #TheDeepestBreath on,” adding, “This is absolutely scary, emotional, everything all in one!”

Helmed by Laura McGann and produced by A24 studio, The Deepest Breath is available to stream.