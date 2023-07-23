Charlie Mackesy breaks his silence on bathroom incident at this year’s Oscar ceremony

Charlie finally talked about his Instagram post featuring a message on a napkin from the Academy Award prior to his category being announced back in March, reported via BBC.

Interestingly, the post received a lot of love from his fans and followers at the time.

Speaking to audience at Latitude Festival, the actor, who won the award for best animated short film titled The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, shared he was “too petrified by the cameras and crowds of people” in the auditorium in the minutes leading up to the announcement.

“I didn’t think I could even go on stage. I was quite daunted by it,” said the 60-year-old.

While talking about receiving his Oscar award, Charlie stated, “Sometimes I don’t even like to look at the statue, I’ve just got it at home wrapped in a t-shirt.”

“It hasn’t sunk in and I don’t think it ever will,” he added.

Explaining how he was inspired to bring the short story into life, Charlie dished, “I wanted it to feel like the characters had walked off the page. I would lie in bed staring at the ceiling and I started to see the characters moving across it.”



Meanwhile, the 35-minute movie also earned a BAFTA for best British short animation. But Charlie feels happy to receive love from his fans.

“I get emails every single day. On a daily basis someone makes me weep. That is the greatest award for me. They might have watched the film over a cup of tea with their mum or there’s a father and son who had a hug after watching it. The small things in life are the big things,” he concluded.