Selena Gomez believes her mental health journey help people feel less lonely

Selena Gomez, who is 31 now, believes that her mental health journey can help people feel less lonely.



In a report published on E! News, the star of My Mind & Me documentary revealed how she accepted herself, her lows and highs and took time to heal herself.

While speaking at Mental Health Youth Action Forum back in May 2022, the Calm Down hit-maker dished out details about her battle with mental health after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 20s.

The Only Murders in the Building actress explained, “I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had because I was learning about it.”

“Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help,” noted the songstress.

Selena began opened up about her mental health journey after her 2014 lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant in 2017.

That was, as she put it, “really what kept me going”.

“Mental health is very personal for me,” remarked the singer.

She added, “And I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you, I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want.”