Bride-to-be Joey King celebrates bachelorette party in Napa Valley – see photos!

Joey King got engaged to director Steven Piet in February 2022

Joey King, who is soon to be married, recently had her bachelorette party with her close friends at a winery located in Napa Valley, California. She shared some thrilling pictures from the event on her social media account.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share the wine-fueled pics with fans. “OHHHHHHHH SH*******,” King, who got engaged to beau Steven Piet in February 2022.

In the first pic, the Bullet Train actress can be seen in full party mode as she throws her arms in the air, holding a glass of wine. She dressed in a creamy-yellow dress and even sported a veil. The photo was followed by more which featured the bride-to-be in different areas of the winery.

Fellow actor Taylor Lautner was clearly delighted by King's celebrations, adding two comments to her Instagram post. "Ahhhhhh" he wrote, followed by many heart eyes and fire emojis, before adding a further comment, "JOEY," several hours later.

Joey and Lautner recently appeared in Taylor Swift’s I Can See You, for which she even had them brought on to the stage during one of her Eras tour shows. King recently posted a very cute then-and-now photo of her and Lautner on her Instagram account.

King got engaged to Steven Piet in February 2022. The two met on set of her limited series The Act, for which he directed two episodes. The Kissing Booth actress shared snaps from the heartfelt proposal and wrote a touching note for the director.



