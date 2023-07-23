Katie Price's all-pink outfit grabs attention amid parking ticket drama

Katie Price made quite a statement with her all-pink look. She was snapped near her range rover, where she got confronted by a parking ticket.
The former glamour model was dressed head-to-toe in a tight pink outfit. She was spotted wearing a pink vest top tucked into pink leggings and pink fluffy heels.
Katie walked with a pink keychain carrying a car key in her hand, and her raven locks were styled in a down do. Former I Am A Celebrity star carried a Louis Vuitton handbag on her shoulder.
The model accessorised her look with a simple silver bangle and was seen peeling off the parking ticket before occupying the driver's seat of her car.
According to Mirror, she got pulled over, and police seized her four-by-four vehicle before she was snapped in the car parking. Katie has a long history of driving-related issues and has been on a driving ban for two years since 2021.
The police told the Mirror that officers responded to a report, a 45-year-old woman was questioned, and a Range Rover was seized under Section 165(a) of the Road Traffic Act.
The police remained tight-lipped about commenting further on the matter.
