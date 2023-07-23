Star power diminished at Comic-Con 2023 as Hollywood supports SAG-AFTRA strike

During San Diego Comic-Con 2023, actors, cosplayers, and Congressman Robert Garcia came together to demonstrate their backing for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The popular fan event, usually known for its star-studded appearances, experienced a noticeable absence of Hollywood actors due to the recent strike. Following in the footsteps of the Writers Guild of America, who began their strike in May, the actors went on strike after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

As a result of the strike, the actors' union implemented strict guidelines prohibiting the promotion of projects affected by the strike, including any discussion about current, future, or past TV or film work during fan conventions like Comic-Con.

In the face of these challenges, actors have actively engaged in picket lines outside networks and studios in major cities since the strike's commencement.

In a display of unity, local actors brought their protest to the streets of San Diego, just outside the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con. They were joined by passionate fans donning elaborate cosplay outfits, showing their solidarity with the cause.

Congressman Robert Garcia, known for his ability to merge pop culture and politics, also lent his support to the demonstrators, expressing his solidarity with the entertainment industry workers.