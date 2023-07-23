Kim Kardashian's son Saint meets his sports idol at Inter Miami game

Kim Kardashian's son Saint had an unforgettable experience when he met his sports idol Lionel Messi!

The 7-year-old and his friend had the opportunity to meet Messi, 36, during his first game at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Friday. Kim Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS, shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram Story, showing Saint and his friend standing on the side of the pitch as Messi approached. They excitedly called out, "Messi! Messi! Messi!"

To their delight, Messi stopped to take a photo with Saint's friend before posing for one with Saint himself. Overjoyed, Kardashian captioned the video, "Best day of their entire lives."

The ecstatic pair, dressed in Messi soccer shirts for the occasion, were later seen in another Instagram Story video jumping and hugging each other with excitement. As fireworks lit up the stadium, Saint threw his head back and raised his arms in jubilation.

As a cherished memento, Saint received a signed shirt from Messi, which Kardashian proudly shared on her Instagram Story.

The excitement didn't end there for Saint, as he also got the chance to meet another soccer legend, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing Beckham, 48, smiling as he shook hands with Saint. She captioned the image, "@intermiamiCF @davidbeckham best day ever!!"

Before the soccer match, a clip showed Saint and his buddy standing at the edge of the pitch, reaching out their arms to high-five the Inter Miami players as they ran out onto the field.

Kardashian revealed that she brought her soccer-loving son Saint, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, to the Inter Miami game as he is "obsessed with soccer." She expressed her dedication to her children, stating, "I will do anything for my babies," and mentioned their frequent soccer trips to different exhibition games throughout the summer.

The Inter Miami game attracted several Hollywood A-listers, including LeBron James, Serena Williams, and David Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, who showed up to show their support.