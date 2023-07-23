Taylor Swift's spectacular 'The Eras Tour' lights up Seattle, creating a tourism triumph

A massive influx of devoted Taylor Swift fans gathered in Seattle on Saturday for the highly anticipated "The Eras Tour," the latest stop on her series of concerts aimed at boosting tourism throughout the United States.

Outside Lumen Field, the venue for Swift's mega-star performances on Saturday and Sunday, hordes of fans eagerly lined up to purchase exclusive T-shirts and other memorabilia.

Ragnhild Read, a devoted fan who had just arrived from Salt Lake City, Utah, expressed her unwavering dedication, stating, "For Taylor, I would go across the world to see her," as she eagerly waited to buy Swift merchandise.

Swift's concerts have proven to be a significant boost for local economies in various cities worldwide. Visit Seattle, the city's tourism organization, is hopeful for a similar economic impact during this exciting weekend.

"We're really looking for a very successful weekend as far as hotel occupancy goes. We have a number of properties that have already sold out, so that's a very good sign," remarked Michael Woody, Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Public Affairs at Visit Seattle.

To honor the pop sensation, the King County Council officially declared the week leading up to the concert as "Taylor Swift Week."

As a tribute to the concert's prevailing trend, a massive friendship bracelet now adorns the entrance of the renowned Space Needle. The tradition of exchanging these woven bracelets among fans during the tour originated from Swift's song "You’re on Your Own, Kid" featured in her latest album "Midnights."

Anticipation is running high, with Woody expecting a staggering 144,000 Swift fans to descend upon the city over the course of the two-day concerts.

Some ardent Swift enthusiasts even traveled from Canada, prompted by a Twitter request from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who urged the American pop star to include Canadian stops in her tour.

In addition to the two sold-out concerts, Seattle is also playing host to various sporting events, the popular Bite of Seattle food festival, and the lively Capitol Hill Block Party music festival this weekend.