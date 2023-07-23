Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first joint announcement amid split rumours

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have made first joint announcement amid rumours of their divorce and ‘trial separation.’



Archie and Lilibet parents shared the news close to their hearts.

In the announcement on their Archewell website, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex organisation had supported Equimundo, a charity that aims "to engage men and boys as allies in gender equality" in releasing a new report.

The post reads: “Equimundo, an organization working internationally to engage men and boys as allies in gender equality, has released the State of the World’s Fathers 2023 report. They conducted research across 17 countries and surveyed thousands of men and women.

“The 2023 data shows that men are increasingly involved in caregiving and would like to increase their care work at home, although deeply ingrained social norms and a lack of supportive policies and power structures discourage them from doing so.”

It further says, “The report recognizes care work as the bedrock of society, and calls for continued advancements towards gender equality. It also emphasizes the need for media representation that normalizes men’s caregiving roles.”

“The Archewell Foundation is proud to have supported this report, as well as Equimundo’s continued work to promote gender equality around the globe,” the royal couple further says.

The post was shared with caption, “EQUIMUNDO REPORT: THE STATE OF THE WORLD’S FATHERS.”

They shared the news as rumors are rife that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is on the rocks.