Pakistan wins World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years

Hamza Khan celebrates after final win in World Junior Squash Championship on July 23, 2023. — Twitter/@World Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan's Hamza Khan on Sunday beat Egypt's Mohamed Zakaria in the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne, ending nearly a four decades trophy drought.

Pakistan returned to the world squash podium with Hamza's comeback against Zakaria in a 3-1 victory.

This was Pakistan's first World Junior Squash title in 37 years, as the last Pakistani to lift this trophy was Jansher Khan, who won the title in 1986.

The final between Hamza and Zakaria started off in an exciting manner with two back-to-back games, ending up in tiebreakers. However, Hamza convincingly took the following two games to complete a 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, Zakaria took the lead in the second game, which lasted for 26 minutes with a score of 12-10.

It was another thrilling encounter as the Pakistani was down 8-10 but denied the Egyptian the much-needed game point twice and levelled the match with a 14-12 win.

The next two games were a total contradiction to what everyone witnessed in the first two games. Hamza won the third game without much resistance in just 6 minutes with a score of 11-3, before finally winning the 4th with a score of 11-6.

Hamza qualified for the final of the World Junior Squash Championship on Saturday. French player Melvil Scianimanico fought back from two games and match ball down, but Hamza prevailed in the decider to qualify for the final.