Japanese fans praised for stadium cleanup at Women's World Cup.—Twitter@JoePompliano

Japanese fans at the Women's World Cup showcased exceptional sportsmanship by tidying up the stadium after their team's dominant 5-0 victory against Zambia. Following the match, several Japanese spectators stayed behind, armed with trash bags, to clean the stands, leaving the venue in immaculate condition.

The heartwarming scene was captured in a video posted by the BBC, where Japanese fans could be seen diligently collecting garbage left behind by the crowd. This act of responsibility and respect for the environment has become a well-known tradition among Japanese fans, having previously demonstrated similar actions during the men's 2022 and 2018 World Cup matches.

Their commendable behaviour earned them praise and admiration on social media, with one Twitter user referring to them as "the best fans in the world," while Fox Soccer hailed it as "the best tradition in sports."

The sportsmanship extended beyond the fans, as Japan's women's national team received recognition for their conduct as well. FIFA thanked them on Twitter for leaving their dressing room in impeccable condition, complete with a thoughtful thank-you note written in both Japanese and English.

Japan's victory against Zambia, led by goals from Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo, and Riko Ueki, and a brace from Hinata Miyazawa, kickstarted their World Cup campaign in an impressive manner. As they prepare to face Costa Rica in their next match, Nadeshiko's display of sportsmanship, both on and off the field, has left a lasting impression, reflecting the spirit of fair play and respect for the game.