Jennifer Lopez ‘jealous’ of Beyoncé popularity during Fourth of July event?

Jennifer Lopez appeared resentful with Beyoncé at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July Party.



A source told OK! magazine, JLo and Beyoncé attended the Hamptons event with their respective husbands, Ben Affleck and Jay-Z respectively. However, the former was reportedly jealous as everyone was looking at Love On Top crooner.

“They exchanged pleasantries then kept a total distance,” revealed the insider when discussed about their relation.

The source shared, “Everyone was basically fawning over Beyoncé and making more of a fuss over her than Jennifer — she's always felt competitive toward her.”

According to the insider, JLo didn’t like when Ben was seen paying his respect to Irreplaceable hit-maker.

“Ben started kissing up when Jennifer’s back was turned. Things got increasingly awkward as the hours went by,” added the source.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the Hustlers star had open feud with one of her peers in the music industry.

Earlier, OK! reported about the longtime feud between Mariah Carey and JLo.

In a 2018 interview, Mariah explained, “I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all. I really was. I try to stay away from it because you can’t drown in that. I don’t know how people read comments all the time and then survive.”

Meanwhile back in 2016, Mariah was questioned about Jennifer and she added, “I am very forgetful. Apparently, I am forgetful because I don’t remember the fact that it was just like, ‘Hi, I'm so and so,’” she stated.