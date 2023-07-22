John Stamos spills why he began 'loving' Full House show

John Stamos has recently weighed in on Full House show, revealing he began loving the series because of its “unconventional message”.



Speaking on Sean Evans’ Hot Ones on July 20, Stamos said, “I hated that show...obviously, I ended up loving it.”

The performer, who opened up on firing Olsen sisters from the hit series, stated that over time, he began loving the show because it focused on its “young characters” while he would view as “an adult-led sitcom”.

The musician remembered, “We did a table read of Full House and Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie, read her lines, and people were dying laughing, I mean screaming. I was like, ‘What’s happening here?’”



The actor shared that he “left the reading and called his agent” asking him to get him out of the show.

“I fought it for a long time. And then I finally said, ‘What am I doing, it's a beautiful show’,” remarked the 59-year-old.

He continued, “We were the best representation of a loving family. Not a normal family, and the new normal was an unconventional family.”

“We built it with sweetness and kindness. There was no central character on that show, I realised,” noting that the “central character was love”.