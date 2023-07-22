 
Saturday July 22, 2023
Netflix unveils complete list of the Top 10 Movies and Shows in July

Netflix has just announced a list of which movies and TV shows have been dominating charts in July

By Web Desk
July 22, 2023
Netflix has just shed some light on all the TV shows and movies that have taken fans by surprise in July 2023.

From the United States to Australia, Canada and even the United Kingdom, below is a list of the country-specific trends.

United States:

TV Shows:

  • Sweet Magnolias
  • Quarterback
  • Suits
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • Too Hot to Handle
  • Survival of the Thickest
  • The Witcher
  • Is It Cake?
  • Five Star Kitchen: Britain's Next Great Chef
  • Sonic Prime

Movies:

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Ride Along
  • Unknown: Cave of Bones
  • Bird Box Barcelona
  • The Out-Laws
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • The Boss Baby
  • The Deepest Breath
  • Nimona

United Kingdom:

TV Shows:

  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • Sweet Magnolias
  • Too Hot to Handle
  • The Witcher
  • Young Sheldon
  • Survival of the Thickest
  • Detectorists
  • Gossip Girl
  • Manifest
  • Black Mirror

Movies:

  • Bastille Day
  • The Deepest Breath
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • The Commuter
  • Unspeakable
  • Unknown Cave of Bones
  • The Out-Laws
  • Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
  • Bird Box Barcelona
  • The Lost City of Z

Australia:

TV Shows:

  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • Too Hot to Handle
  • Survival of the Thickest
  • The Witcher
  • Sweet Magnolias
  • Kohrra
  • My Happy Marriage
  • Quarterback
  • Is It Cake?
  • Five Star Kitchen: Britain's Next Great Chef

Movies:

  • Black Adam
  • Bastille Day
  • Unknown: Cave of Bones
  • Long Shot
  • The Out-Laws
  • The Cobbler
  • The Prince
  • The Deepest Breath
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
  • Legend

Canada:

TV Shows:

  • Sweet Magnolias
  • Too Hot to Handle
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • Quarterback
  • Survival of the Thickest
  • The Witcher
  • Five Star Kitchen: Britain's Next Great Chef
  • Kohrra
  • Is It Cake?
  • Alone

Movies:

  • The Batman
  • Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
  • Unknown: Cave of Bones
  • The Out-Laws
  • The Deepest Breath
  • Bird Box Barcelona
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • Nobody
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
  • On the Line

