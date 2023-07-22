Netflix unveils complete list of the Top 10 Movies and Shows in July

Netflix has just shed some light on all the TV shows and movies that have taken fans by surprise in July 2023.

From the United States to Australia, Canada and even the United Kingdom, below is a list of the country-specific trends.

United States:

TV Shows:

Sweet Magnolias

Quarterback

Suits

The Lincoln Lawyer

Too Hot to Handle

Survival of the Thickest

The Witcher

Is It Cake?

Five Star Kitchen: Britain's Next Great Chef

Sonic Prime

Movies:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Ride Along

Unknown: Cave of Bones

Bird Box Barcelona

The Out-Laws

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

The Boss Baby

The Deepest Breath

Nimona

United Kingdom:

TV Shows:

The Lincoln Lawyer

Sweet Magnolias

Too Hot to Handle

The Witcher

Young Sheldon

Survival of the Thickest

Detectorists

Gossip Girl

Manifest

Black Mirror

Movies:

Bastille Day

The Deepest Breath

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Commuter

Unspeakable

Unknown Cave of Bones

The Out-Laws

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Bird Box Barcelona

The Lost City of Z

Australia:

TV Shows:

The Lincoln Lawyer

Too Hot to Handle

Survival of the Thickest

The Witcher

Sweet Magnolias

Kohrra

My Happy Marriage

Quarterback

Is It Cake?

Five Star Kitchen: Britain's Next Great Chef

Movies:

Black Adam

Bastille Day

Unknown: Cave of Bones

Long Shot

The Out-Laws

The Cobbler

The Prince

The Deepest Breath

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Legend

Canada:

TV Shows:

Sweet Magnolias

Too Hot to Handle

The Lincoln Lawyer

Quarterback

Survival of the Thickest

The Witcher

Five Star Kitchen: Britain's Next Great Chef

Kohrra

Is It Cake?

Alone

Movies: