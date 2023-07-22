Two arrested in Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal’s death case

Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal. — Twitter

LAHORE: A man and his wife — who reportedly brought Lahore Deputy Inspector General Shariq Jamal’s body to the hospital — were taken into custody by Lahore police on Saturday.



The development took place in a turn of events after the police found the couple's statements suspicious.

Initially, the couple said that they had shifted the police officer to a private hospital in Lahore's DHA from his residence.

However, when the police further dug into the matter, they revealed that Shariq Jamal was with them at their flat and they brought him to the medical facility upon deterioration of his health.

As per details, Jamal was brought to a private hospital in DHA at 1:30am and declared dead on arrival.

The police confirmed the couple's statement saying that Jamal wasn’t at his home but at an apartment in Lahore, from where he had been shifted to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding Jamal's sudden death raised concerns, leading the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

Though the family didn’t want the autopsy, Jamal’s body was sent to Jinnah Hospital for a postmortem at the police’s insistence.

The police said that a postmortem was being done to ascertain the cause of Jamal’s “unnatural death”.

Meanwhile, Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) team and police inspected the said apartment and collected some evidence such as samples from food and utensils to be later sent for examination.

It may be noted that Jamal played a key role as Investigations DIG in the probe and arrests of the suspects in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case.