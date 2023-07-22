Meghan Markle faces fresh allegations as Prince William announces US visit

Meghan Markle is facing fresh allegations that the Duchess would not allow her husband Prince Harry to meet his estranged brother Prince William in US.



Reacting to a Mirror UK report titled, “Prince Harry 'unlikely' to meet up with brother William when he visits America amid feud”, a royal fan alleged “Harry would never meet up with William.”

The royal fan also said, “Markle would never allow that meeting to occur because she has deliberately isolated him from his family and friends.”

The fan went on to say, also “William would never meet up with Harry for fear that anything he said would be part of his next book (and likely taken out of context).”

The claim comes amid reports Prince Harry has reached out to Prince William for reconciliation amid his concerns about money and future in United States.

It may be noted here that Prince William has announced that he would attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 19.