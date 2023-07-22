Samuel L. Jackson teases 'never say never' on Quentin Tarantino's last collab

Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson had a long working relationship

Samuel L. Jackson is playing coy about his involvement in Quentin Tarantino's next last movie, The Movie Critic.

In a chat with Vulture, the Secret Invasion star leaves room for guessing when the interviewer asks him if he would appear in the 60-year-old's final movie.

“No comment,” as the actor bursts into laughter.



Jackson also opened up on the lack of black representation in the legendary filmmaker movie Once Upon in Hollywood.

“When I saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, I mean, how many Black people are in that movie? Maybe three. It was kind of like watching Goodfellas. When I was in Goodfellas, it’s like me and somebody else,” he said.

However, the actor added he did not express his concerns when he met him.

“I’ve only seen him once since the movie came out and that was at my Oscar ceremony. He came to that. That’s the only time I’ve seen him and I wasn’t going to talk about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that night,” he told the outlet.