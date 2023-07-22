Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham steal limelight at Lionel Messi's game

Former Spice girl Victoria Beckham and reality star Kim Kardashian turned cameras as they came out to watch the much-anticipated debut of global superstar Lionel Messi in MLS on Friday.



American TV star Kim, legendary footballer David Beckham and his designer wife Victoria were among other A-listers to watch Messi's game as Inter Miami took on Cruz Azul in Fort Lauderdale Friday night.

Kardashian posed with Victoria and David Beckham, alongside her two sons.



LeBron James, NBA icon, was also photographed inside DRV PNK Stadium, sporting a bucket hat and a white fit. He and David Beckham posed for a photo taken by Victoria in the minutes leading up to kick off.



Kanye West's ex-wife Kim has been seen enjoying several big soccer games this season alongside her son, Saint.