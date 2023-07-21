Lewis Capaldi takes break from touring, enjoys night out with friends

Lewis Capaldi takes a break from touring and enjoys a night out with friends

Lewis Capaldi was seen having a great time with his friend during a fun night out after cancelling his tour.



Before that, he was spotted shopping for records and conversing with happy fans.

The hitmaker recently announced cancelling all the tour dates saying that he had to cancel all his tour dates because he's been facing challenges with Tourette's after his performance at Glastonbury.

The 26-year-old Scottish singer announced his tour cancellations in an emotional statement, saying, "I am taking a break for the foreseeable future. I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order."

The singer now took a night out with friends. Lewis using his wits, stopped and posed by a brick wall while he smiled into the cameras clicking his photos. His friends were laughing while he posed outside London's Chiltern Firehouse.

Lewis kept his wardrobe casual as he wore a black hoodie pairing it with black trousers and white trainers.

After struggling on stage at Glastonbury, he thanked the festival for having him on stage and expressed his love for fans who joined him in singing as he forgot lyrics on stage.

Taking to Instagram, the Someone You Loved singer said, "Thankyou Glastonbury, for having me and singing along when I needed it."



He continued, "Your amazing messages means the world to me."

He added that he needs to care for his health to keep doing what he loves.