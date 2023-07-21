‘Never give up on life’: Remembering Tony Bennett’s inspiring words on aging

Tony Bennett worked to provided charitable service to young artists

Tony Bennett, a celebrated singer revered for his remarkable renditions of The Great American Songbook and jazz standards, passed away at the age of 96 on Friday, July 21.

In addition to his illustrious music career, Bennett frequently appeared on various shows where he talked about his charitable endeavors to support young individuals in pursuing arts education. It is worth noting that, under his given name Benedetto, Bennett was also an accomplished painter throughout his life.

As the legend’s journey comes to an end, we take a look back at his most inspiring words. In a 2011 interview with The Telegraph, Bennett shared his stance on retirement and shared a piece of wisdom regarding aging.

As he talked about retirement, he shared, “I fear retirement.”

He went on to express his love for the arts, saying: “I sing and paint every day. It’s a matter of “keep learning, keep growing, keep studying…”

“When I wake up, I can’t wait to go at it. I love it. I never say, “Oh God, I need a vacation.” I’m on vacation, wherever I am. Sinatra retired, Astaire retired a couple of times, I’ll never retire. What would I do? Watch the wall? I don’t get it.”

“I have an ambition to keep improving myself as I get older.”

He concluded the interview with inspiring words about growing older, “I dislike people who think they have to give up on life because of their age. That’s incorrect thinking. Never give up on life. If you are alive, it’s a gift. You’re lucky to be alive, never regret it.”