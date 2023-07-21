Succession star Brian Cox voices concerns over AI's impact on entertainment industry

Actor Brian Cox strongly supported the SAG-AFTRA strike by joining fellow actors Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton in a Friday protest at Leicester Square, London.
The Succession star also joined the British actors union, Equity, to demonstrate solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in the USA.
The strike, which began earlier this month, is demanding fair wages and addressing concerns about the influence of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.
The Equity contract actors can still work but have chosen to support SAG-AFTRA actors fighting for their rights.
The 74-year-old Jim from Downtown Abbey and 67-Year-old Imelda from The Crown displayed banners as they joined other stars in the protest, reports Dailymail.
Veteran actors like Hayley Atwell, Sean Pegg, Naomie Harris and David Oyelowo were also spotted in the protest to protect actors' rights.
Brian Cox addressed the Equity rally and admitted that actors are vulnerable to technology, adding that AI is a very serious threat to actors.
He added, "We are here initially to support our fellow SAF-AFTRA actors."
Brian continued, "As we are doing our negotiations, other things have come into play. But our negotiations are in relationship to AI because AI is very serious and actors are most vulnerable against this thing."
The rally happened in the same place where cinemas hosted Barbie and Oppenhiemer's massive premiers.
Oppenheimer cast walked out of the premier in support of the strike.
