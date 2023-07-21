Greta Gerwig reveals few scenes in Barbie ‘resonate’ with her Catholic background

Greta Gerwig has recently revealed that the few scenes in Barbie was inspired by her Catholic upbringing.



Speaking to AP News, the director said, “In the movie, like when it starts, she’s in a world where there’s no ageing or death or pain or shame or self-consciousness, and then she suddenly becomes self-conscious — that's a really old story.”

“And we know that story,” remarked the 39-year-old.

Gerwig, who attended St. Francis Catholic High School, pointed out that she “relied on these older story forms” because of her “Catholic upbringing”.

“I think I always go back to those older story forms because I went to Catholic school and I resonate with them,” she stated.

In May, Gerwig told Vogue regarding creation of the Barbie doll, adding, “Ken was invented after Barbie, to burnish Barbie’s position in our eyes and in the world. That kind of creation myth is the opposite of the creation myth in Genesis.”

Meanwhile, Gerwig previously spoke to USA Today, “There’s this shot where Ruth hands Barbie a cup of tea, and the way we lined it up is the exact way that God is touching Adam on the Sistine Chapel.”