Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to reach Emerging Asia Cup final

Pakistan players celebrate during the semi-finals of the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup on Friday, July 21, 2023. — Twitter/@CricWick

Pakistan A reached to the finals of the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup after the Green Shirts defeated Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in the semi-final on Friday.

The Men in Green will now face the winners of the second semi-final which is taking place between Bangladesh A and India A.

While chasing a target of 323 runs, the home side were bowled out for 262 in 45.4 overs.



Pacer Arshad Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan after claiming figures of 5-37.

Mubasir Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem bagged two wickets each for the winning side.

Sahan Arachchige and Avishka Fernando scored 97 runs each for Sri Lanka but it was not enough to get their side over the line.

Earlier, fifties by Omair Bin Yousuf and captain Mohammad Haris powered Pakistan A to 322 against Sri Lanka A.

After deciding to bat first in Colombo, the Pakistan cricket team were bowled out for 322 on the final ball of the innings.

Omair scored 88 runs in 79 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Haris played a brisk knock of 52 runs in 43 balls which included five fours.

Mubasir Khan and Tayyab Tahir chipped in with 42 and 26 runs, respectively.

Mohammad Wasim Jr provided impetus at the backend of the innings with a cameo of 24 runs in 17 balls. He smacked two sixes and a four.

For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan and Lahiru Samarakoon claimed two wickets each.

The final of the event will be held on Sunday, July 23, in Colombo.

Lineups

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Haris (c), Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal.

Sri Lanka: Dunith Wellalage (c), Lasith Croospulle, Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Samarakoon, Pramod Madushan