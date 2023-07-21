Tony Bennett passes away at 96

Legendary US musician Tony Bennett, the winner of 20 Grammy Awards, has passed away at age of 96, according to media reports.



The People magazine quoted the representative as saying, “Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3rd, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today.”

The Body and Soul singer is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and nine grandchildren.

The publication further reported Tony had been quietly living with Alzheimer's disease since 2016.

He had won 20 Grammy Awards.

According to Reuters, Bennett announced his retirement from performing after final concert at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 due to his illness.