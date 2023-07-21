Barbara Handler, real life doll inspiration, surprises fans with brief appearance in 'Barbie'

File Footage

Barbara Handler, the real life Barbie doll's muse, surprised fans after she made a brief appearance in Greta Gerwig blockbuster film Barbie featuring Margot Robbie.

Daughter of Barbie's creator Ruth Handler, the 82-year-old inspired her mother to make a Barbie doll.

In the hotly released film, Barbara made a cameo and can be seen having a discussion with the The Wolf of Wall Street star’s character in the movie, as per Daily Mail.

While speaking to TMZ back in April, Barbara hailed Robbie and said that she succeeded in playing the iconic character in the film, also starring Ryan Gosling as Ken.

She went on to throw praises on the rest of the cast, including Gosling, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa and John Cena.

Barbara noted that her mother would have been so excited to see her creation getting so much hype and being made into a high budgeted Hollywood movie.

Barbie is already making waves after it was released on theaters on July 21, 2023 with mostly possible reviews for Gerwig from top notch media publications.

Manohla Dargis, chief film critic for The New York Times, praised the film, writing, “the Mattel brand looms large here, but Gerwig, whose directorial command is so fluent she seems born to filmmaking, is announcing that she’s in control.”

The Little Women director “take on the ultra-popular toy line (is) so darn smart,” penned Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge.