Royal fans share excitement as Prince William announces US visit

Thousands of fans have reacted and shared their excitement as Prince of Wales Prince William announced that he would visit US in September.



The Prince announced that he would attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 19.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the Earthshot Prize. Prince William retweeted it and also shared it on Instagram.

The social media post reads: “On September 19, we'll be co-hosting the second annual #Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City!

“At the Summit we will unveil the Finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2023 and their trailblazing climate solutions.”

It further reads: “Who’s excited?”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “I am” followed by several clapping hands emojis.

Another said, “As long as William and Kate are there, we are happy.”

“I am getting so excited. Can't wait until September 18,” the third said.