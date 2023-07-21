King Charles guard's stunning video goes viral

One of King Charles III's soldiers has gone viral for his unexpected gesture when a young man with Down syndrome approached for a photo.



In the viral clip, a member of the Household Calvary’s Blues and Royals regiment seen delighting a young man with his kind gesture, attracting massive praise from viewers.



As a boy posed for a picture, the stoic soldier took a surprise step toward him to create a better photo.

The young man appeared little bit nervous around the guard, probably because the soldier has such emphatic body language.



Video footage of the guard’s gesture has since been viewed over five million times on TikTok and even caught the eye of Major Steve Parker, an official at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (where Prince William and Prince Harry both went).

"I am proud to be a member of @HCav1660 (Blues and Royals) every single day but seeing this young Trooper do this has me bursting with Pride. Well done young man, you are a fantastic example of the empathetic, strong young leaders we need in the @BritishArmy," Parker tweeted on Friday.