Greta Gerwig gets honest about Netflix's 'Narnia' films

Greta Gerwig has weighed in on the upcoming 'Narnia' movies

Greta Gerwig will be directing and writing the new movies based on the Narnia world, but she admitted to being "terified."



Appearing on the Total Film podcast, the 39-year-old said, "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start."

The screenwriter added, "I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And it's exciting."

The Barbie director also responded to the directing a James Bond movie, "Oh my God. We're going to just stick with some lions and some dolls for the moment," adding, "You never know. I really like [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli, so."

Netflix has acquired the rights to C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia fantasy novels. The streamer initially announced two new movies in 2018.