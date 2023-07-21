US-China tensions escalate as key US officials' email accounts breached by Beijing-linked hackers

A significant cybersecurity breach has come to light, revealing that hackers with connections to Beijing successfully breached the email accounts of important US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
The US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, and Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of State for East Asia, were among the targets of this attack.
The breach is believed to have exposed a large number of individual US government emails.
The incident adds to the growing concerns surrounding the alleged Chinese hacking, which had previously exposed the emails of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
As authorities investigate the extent and potential impact of the breach, national security and diplomatic affairs are under close scrutiny.
This is a developing story. Visit this page for more details.
