Harry Potter’s Tom Felton hilariously disappointed at not playing Ken in ‘Barbie’

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton hilariously points out the striking resemblance in Ken and Draco

In a humorous Instagram post on Thursday, Tom Felton shared his disappointment at not being considered for the role of Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The 35-year-old actor playfully compared his character Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter to Ryan Gosling, who was cast as Ken in the movie. He posted pictures of the two actors where they looked remarkably similar, with bleached blonde hair and intense gazes.

He penned: “Kind of p****d I never got a callback #sLYTHERKeN.”

Fans took to the comments to joke Tom was “robbed” of the role and even former Love Island host Laura Whitmore added that Ken “could easily have been you.”

One fan wrote: “You would've been perfect.”

Another added: “They are identical.”

A third joked: “Why did he post the same photo twice?”

While a fourth penned: “Got robbed,” and a fifth said: “This is the same picture?”

Felton, who began his acting career at the age of 12 with the Harry Potter franchise, has since appeared in other films like Risen and Belle. He also made his West End debut in London, featuring in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story in 2022.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming comedy film Barbie, Ryan Gosling stars alongside Margot Robbie. Despite initial skepticism over his casting, Twitter users praised Ryan's performance after the trailer was released.