Ryan Gosling’s ‘humble offering’ for BTS’ Jimin from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie: Watch

Ryan Gosling recently offered BTS’ Jimin a gift from Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie.



On July 19, the Barbie movie official page shared a video on Instagram in which Ryan as Ken gifted Jimin with “most prized possession” known as Ken’s guitar.

In the clip, the La La Land actor noted that one of the his “looks” in the upcoming movie looks a lot like an outfit from the K-pop singer’s black-and-white Western shirt seen in BTS’ Permission to Dance music video.

Ryan commented, “I have to give it to you, you wore it first.”

“You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” remarked the actor.

Ryan added, “I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering.”



“Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so, it’ll be much better in your hands,” he joked.

It is believed that the singer is a big fan of Ryan’s classic movie, The Notebook, as he claimed on social media last year that he watched this movie for the seventh time.

Moreover, Jimin opened up that Ryan’s co-star in Notebook, Rachel McAdams is his celebrity crush.