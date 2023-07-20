‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie recalls the first time she met Greta Gerwig: 'Delightful charisma'

Margot Robbie discusses the hype around 'Barbie' in Vogue Australia's August issue

Margot Robbie is turning heads with a dazzling photo shoot for Vogue Australia that features a hint of Barbie-inspired fashion. In the cover story, Margot expressed her delight on the global hype around Barbie and recalled her first meeting with Greta Gerwig.



For the cover photo of Vogue Australia's August issue, Margot strikes a pose that highlights her toned abs and legs, donning glittering undergarments, a cropped sheer tank top, sheer stockings, and designer heels.

"This feels different," she shares, comparing the hype around Barbie with that of comic book based films, much like her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

"There's something about Barbie that is a version of hype that I have not experienced before. It's like everyone had this thing inside them that's just bursting to get out and now they have the permission to let it all out and they're exploding with it! It's crazy," she marvels.

In another post shared by the magazine, Robbie stuns in a black crop top by Chanel. Vogue Australia also shared a snippet of Robbie’s interview for the cover story where she talks about her first meeting with Gerwig.

She said, “As soon as we sat down I was like, ‘Oh she’s so smart, but she doesn’t make other people around her feel dumb. She’s so interesting and funny and charming and just welcoming.’ You draw people in and you have a very unique kind of charisma, I find. A very endearing, delightful charisma. I loved you immediately. I was like, ‘I wanna be around her all the time and I really, really wanna work with her.”