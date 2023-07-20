Jonnie Irwin's heartwarming efforts to create a cosy home amid terminal cancer

A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has shared a major house renovation update with his followers via an Instagram post.

In November, Jonnie revealed that he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and might have only a few months to live, adding that doctors didn't expect him to survive until 2023.

The TV star is spending most of his possibly final time with family and is on a mission to live in the final days as cosy as possible.

Jonnie is married to his wife Jess and shares three young boys with her. The family lives in Newcastle.

Jonnie keeps his fans updated about his health and the house renovations he embarked on recently.

Jonnie posted pictures of astonishing living space that was previously unused, reports Metro.

The photo showcased a beautiful widow view from the room, displaying a refreshing look at the garden.



The picture featured a room furnished with a mustard sofa, leather armchair and glass coffee table. He coupled the super stylish furnishing with a stove also.

In one corner of the room, there seemed to be a bar with wine glasses present on the table.

Jonnie captioned the post, "Previously a cold virtually unused part of the house has been transformed whilst in keeping with the original 60's character."

He added that this was just phase 1, indicating his bigger plans for renovation.

The 49-year-old TV host continued that the main difference is punching the south-facing wall to create a refreshing view of the garden.

Jonnie's follower has expressed their admiration for renovations. One follower wrote, "Wow..The window looks like art, like a painting."