Kendall Jenner admires Kim's strength amid Kanye's stress on her during their divorce

Kendall Jenner has expressed her admiration for her sister Kim Kardashian's remarkable handling of her ex-husband Kanye West, as revealed during a recent episode of The Kardashians.

While discussing matters with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim shared a poignant moment when she cleaned out the storage facility she once shared with Kanye. Unknowingly, it happened to be the day their divorce was finalized. The emotional experience led her to question why she was holding onto certain items.

“I get so emotional and sentimental, but it's like, ‘Why do I hold onto this?’” said Kim.



Reflecting on this, Kim, aged 42, opened up about the difficulty of letting go of the vision she had of their marriage—the dreams and expectations she had built up in her mind that had now drastically shifted into something entirely unexpected.

In response to Kim's emotional journey, 27-year-old Kendall offered her perspective. She highlighted, “You're holding onto the reality you thought you were gonna live — this whole fantasy you created in your head of what your marriage was gonna be like and it completely shifted to something you would’ve never expected."

In a confessional, Kendall commended her sister's extraordinary composure in handling the situation.

“I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” said Kendall. “It's impressive, it’s amazing. I give her so much props but also I admire the strength and cool and calmness that she has with it because I just could never. I would be spiraling.”

Kim and Kanye's divorce occurred in March 2022 after a six-year marriage. Their relationship had begun in 2011 and resulted in the birth of their first daughter, North, in June 2013. Subsequently, they married in 2014 and expanded their family with three more children: Saint (7), Chicago (5), and Psalm (4).