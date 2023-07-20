Margot Robbie addresses ‘hidden details’ in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

Margot Robbie has recently addressed hidden details in upcoming movie, Barbie.



Speaking to Vogue Australia, Margot revealed that fans can find out hidden details in the background of the movie, earning an impressive 90 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Any document or piece of paper in the Pink House – our Barbieland version of the White House – is cursive word salad,” said the 33-year-old.

Margot stated, “Every bit of mail that Mail Woman Barbie would deliver is beautifully written scribble.”

The Suicide Squad actress pointed out, “Things like that are so clever a) because it’s so beautiful to look at, b) it’s silly because it’s nonsensical, but c) it’s exactly what you did as a kid.”

“I remember my mum saying I used to sit there writing pages and pages and pages of beautiful scribble,” revealed the Terminal actress.

Moreover, director Greta Gerwig also shared that the books in the movie are “Barbie books” which are either “pieces of plastic or don’t open”.

Earlier, The Wolf of Wall Street actress mentioned that bringing children toy to life was “daunting” for her.

“I was both scared and excited by the idea that people were gonna come into this movie already feeling very strongly about the protagonist,” remarked Margot during her appearance on Good Morning America.

She added, “I think in a lot of other hands, a Barbie movie would remain surface level.”