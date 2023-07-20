Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ copies are being discarded by holidaymakers

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, seemed to have caused him quite a bit of embarrassment as people begin to throw away their purchased copies.

When it first came out, it quickly became a bestseller as it sold more than 1.4 million copies its first day. And now, it is being thrown away like a piece of trash by people on vacation.

According to Holiday specialists On the Beach’s chief customer officer, Zoe Harris, they have not seen anything like this before and the magnitude of it has been too much.



People have been leaving the book in hotels and resorts across Spain, Turkey and Green, via Express.com.uk.

The book is either left by the poolside, shoved somewhere at the reception, left in the room before check-out and just simply thrown in the beachside bins.

“We’ve never witnessed anything quite like it,” Harris told the outlet. “Lost property offices in our most popular resorts are brimming with copies of Spare, and we had a couple of Prince Harry’s books sent to us from a hotel that some of our customers had holidayed to.”

Harris said that they found it funny at first but in the past few months, the frequency of them getting the copies was too much for them to handle.

“Several other hotels have been sending the books back, now we have bookcases full of them,” she continued. “I’m asking hotels to please stop sending them over, otherwise we’ll never get rid of them all.”

She added, “Maybe we should all take a leaf out of Harry’s book and spare ourselves the bother in the first place!”

On the Beach shared that they are planning to give away the copies on its social media pages.