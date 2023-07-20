Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman 'split up' after two years of dating

Bella Hadid is now focusing on her lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have spli up after two years of relationship.

Bella and Marc were madly in love with each other, but now they have decided to part ways, revealed sources.

“They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things."

Reportedly, the American supermodel is currently dealing with the Lyme disease therefore, she has taken a break to get herself treated for her diagnosis.

“Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame. She has been trying to take care of herself since their split", sources informed Entertainment Tonight.

The couple, that started dating in 2021, ended things somewhere in the spring season.

Bella and her brother Anwer Hadid both were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. It is a condition that spreads by the bite of an infected tick. Previously, their mother Yolanda was also diagnosed with the same disease.

The Lyme disease can cause symptoms like headache, fever, fatigue and skin rash. If it is left untreated, then it can spread through joints to the heart and the nervous system.

However, the reason of their breakup still remain unclear as Bella Hadid has not responded over the matter.