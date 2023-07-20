Dalton Gomez is not 'ready' to give up on Ariana Grande

Dalton Gomez is hurting amid his break up with Ariana Grande.

The celebrity is reportedly a mess after his split with the singer. A source told US Weekly: “Dalton has been devastated by it."

“A separation is not what he wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

“Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana,” the second insider shared.

“Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this<' they added.

The couple tied the knot with each other in 2021. It was not until a year when the former love birds faced a problem.

“They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” the source said.